Why Bajaj Finserv stock is down over 3% this week
Business
Bajaj Finserv stock has been dropping 3.74% just this week and 2.41% over the past three months.
On Tuesday, shares closed at ₹2,024.70 on the BSE—down almost 1% for the day—with trading volumes topping two million.
Market cap at ₹3.21 lakh crore
Even with these recent dips, Bajaj Finserv's market cap is still a hefty ₹3.21 lakh crore.
The price-to-earnings ratio sits at 33.66 and earnings per share are at 59.6.
Interestingly, despite the current slide, the stock actually delivered a positive return of nearly 5% in the last month—showing how quickly things can shift in today's market.