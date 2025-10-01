Why Bajaj Finserv stock is down over 3% this week

Market cap at ₹3.21 lakh crore

Even with these recent dips, Bajaj Finserv's market cap is still a hefty ₹3.21 lakh crore.

The price-to-earnings ratio sits at 33.66 and earnings per share are at 59.6.

Interestingly, despite the current slide, the stock actually delivered a positive return of nearly 5% in the last month—showing how quickly things can shift in today's market.