Axis Bank's stock swings: A 5.6% drop in 3 months
Business
Axis Bank's stock has been bouncing around lately—dropping 5.6% over the last three months but making a comeback with an 8.3% gain just in September 2025.
Its price swung between ₹934 and ₹1,247 this past year, keeping investors on their toes.
The latest close and trading volume
If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, these swings can affect both your portfolio and overall market mood.
The latest close was ₹1,132.20 on September 30, with nearly 10 million shares traded—a sign that plenty of eyes are watching.
What's next? Q2 results on October 18
Everyone's waiting to see what the September quarter results bring.
How Axis performs could set the tone for where its stock heads next, especially as sector trends and investor sentiment keep shifting.