Adani, Google partner to build India's largest AI data center

Adani Enterprises has announced a strategic partnership with tech giant Google to establish an AI data center campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The project will be Google's largest outside the US and is part of a multi-faceted investment of around $15 billion. The new hub will feature gigawatt-scale data center operations, a robust subsea cable network, and clean energy solutions to support demanding AI workloads in India.

Vision statement Investment in India's future, says Gautam Adani Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, stressed the importance of this partnership as an investment in India's future. "This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation," he said. He also added that Visakhapatnam would become a global technology hub thanks to this monumental journey with Google.

Technological advancement Data center to boost India's AI capabilities The purpose-built AI data center infrastructure in Visakhapatnam will be a key pillar of the Google AI Hub. It will significantly boost compute capacity and help drive a generational leap in India's AI capabilities. The project also highlights both Adani Enterprises and Google's commitment to sustainability, with co-investments in new transmission lines, clean energy generation, and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.