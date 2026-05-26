Adani launches one of world's largest battery storage system
What's the story
Adani Green Energy has inaugurated a massive 3.37 gigawatt-hour (GWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Khavda, Gujarat. The facility is the largest of its kind outside China and one of the fastest utility-scale installations in the world, completed within just 10 months of construction. The project is part of India's clean energy push and will play a major role in meeting peak electricity demand for cities like Indore, Chandigarh or Goa.
Strategic importance
BESS can power 1 million homes for an entire day
The Khavda BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day or keep over 12 million LED bulbs lit continuously for 10 hours. This breakthrough is expected to significantly enhance grid reliability, stabilize renewable-heavy networks, and ensure round-the-clock green power delivery. Sagar Adani, Executive Director of AGEL, stressed on the strategic importance of large-scale storage in India's clean energy transition.
Future plans
AGEL aims to add more battery storage capacity
The Khavda BESS combines advanced energy management systems with lithium-ion technology to maximize efficiency and responsiveness. It is strategically located within AGEL's massive renewable energy complex, where the company is developing a total of 30 GW of capacity by 2029. Out of this, 9.9 GW has already been operationalized. AGEL plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale it up to 50 GWh over the next five years.