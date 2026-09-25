Adani Group backs Bengal Durga Puja, pledges 1L/cr by 2035
Adani Group is joining West Bengal's iconic Durga Puja celebrations this year, aiming to spotlight local artists and put the festival on the global map.
This move is part of its bigger plan to invest ₹1 lakh crore in the state by 2035, looking to diversify in power generation and transmission.
DPAP registrations open till September 25
Its new program, 2026 Durga Puja Adani Preview (DPAP), is open for registrations from Kolkata and nearby areas till September 25.
Pujas picked will each get ₹25 lakh, supporting both artists and organizing committees.
The preview runs October 10-12, promising a smooth experience for everyone involved.
Adani, West Bengal sign 2 MoUs
Adani has also teamed up with the West Bengal government to boost cultural projects around Durga Puja and help restore historic sites like Writers's Buildings.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called it "Two meaningful MoUs were signed today. One is about heritage preservation and restoration of the Writers's Buildings, and the second is about Durga Puja. It's the main festival of West Bengal."