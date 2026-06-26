Adani Group launches Harit Amrit, fertilizer sales more than doubled

ATBL converts farm waste into CBG

ATBL isn't just making fertilizers: it's turning farm waste, cattle dung, and city garbage into compressed biogas (CBG) and more organic products.

Its CBG sales also shot up during FY26 (the company's FY26 annual report shows CBG sales rose to 1,654 tons from 730 tons) as it ramped up operations.

With new projects in cities like Ahmedabad and Rajkot under India's SATAT program, Adani is betting big on renewable energy and sustainable farming for the future.