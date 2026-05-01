Adani Group led by Gautam Adani begins 3 layer restructure
Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is rolling out a big restructuring.
The new three-layer structure is meant to speed up decisions and make roles clearer as the company rides India's infrastructure and energy boom.
It's their second major organizational reset since 2015 and is all about staying agile as things move fast.
Adani Group plans $100bn investment
The group is planning a massive $100 billion investment over the next five to six years, including housing for 50,000 workers and a ₹5,000 crore township in Mundra.
But it's not all smooth sailing: they're facing engineering issues at their Kutch copper plant and dealing with a US fraud case against Gautam Adani.
To fuel these ambitions, Adani Enterprises aims to raise ₹15,000 crore through a share sale and the conglomerate wants to boost domestic funding from $2 billion last year to $10 billion in three years.