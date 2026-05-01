Adani Group led by Gautam Adani begins 3 layer restructure

Adani Group plans $100bn investment

The group is planning a massive $100 billion investment over the next five to six years, including housing for 50,000 workers and a ₹5,000 crore township in Mundra.

But it's not all smooth sailing: they're facing engineering issues at their Kutch copper plant and dealing with a US fraud case against Gautam Adani.

To fuel these ambitions, Adani Enterprises aims to raise ₹15,000 crore through a share sale and the conglomerate wants to boost domestic funding from $2 billion last year to $10 billion in three years.