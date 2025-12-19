Adani eyes nuclear energy projects as India introduces SHANTI Bill

The Adani Group , led by billionaire Gautam Adani , is in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a commercial nuclear energy project. The proposed plan includes the construction of eight 200-megawatt (MW) small modular reactors (SMRs). This initiative would add around 1,600MW of nuclear capacity to the group's low-carbon energy portfolio and help India diversify its energy mix.

Strategic alignment Adani's nuclear energy venture aligns with India's sustainability goals Adani's foray into nuclear energy comes as the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushes to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This is especially important as data-center expansion and AI-powered systems are driving a surge in electricity demand. The move also aligns with India's goal of achieving 100GW of nuclear power output by 2047.

Project execution Project to be executed via public-private partnership The proposed nuclear energy project will be executed through a public-private partnership with the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL). NPCIL will operate the plant on behalf of the Adani Group. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is currently designing and developing these 200MW SMRs for installation in Uttar Pradesh, which could take five to six years after government approval.