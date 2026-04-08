Adani Group announces infrastructure projects worth ₹33,081cr in Odisha

The Adani Group has announced a massive investment of ₹33,081 crore in three major infrastructure projects in Odisha . The initiatives are aimed at bolstering the state's digital infrastructure, energy security, and manufacturing capabilities. Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), unveiled the plans during a ceremony marking the inauguration and ground-breaking of 36 industrial projects in Khordha.

Job creation Projects to generate 9,700 jobs The three projects will generate a total of 9,700 direct and indirect jobs. During the event, Adani emphasized that Odisha's mineral wealth, coastline, as well as young workforce are the foundation for growth. He also noted that the current government is a partner in this development process rather than an obstacle.

Digital infrastructure Data center in Bhubaneswar The first project is a data center at Info Valley, Bhubaneswar with an investment of ₹800 crore. The facility will provide the necessary infrastructure for AI, cloud computing, and also digital governance. Adani said it would create 200 high-end jobs directly and indirectly. "This project... is not a building full of servers," he added, "It is going to be Odisha's claim on the digital economy."

Advertisement

Energy security Thermal power plant near Cuttack The second project is a thermal power plant near Cuttack with an investment of ₹30,181 crore. The facility will offer reliable power to prevent growth from stalling and generate 7,000 jobs. Adani said it shall bring stability to the regional power grid, benefiting households as well as small businesses alike.

Advertisement