Adani Group to invest ₹600cr in new logistics park Business Aug 23, 2025

Adani Group is putting ₹600 crore into a new logistics park in Kalamassery, Kerala, covering 70 acres and aiming to create 1,500 jobs.

It's part of the "Invest in Kerala" push, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says it could really help local employment.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), shared that the project fits with Kerala's progressive policies and focus on inclusive growth.