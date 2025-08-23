Adani Group to invest ₹600cr in new logistics park
Adani Group is putting ₹600 crore into a new logistics park in Kalamassery, Kerala, covering 70 acres and aiming to create 1,500 jobs.
It's part of the "Invest in Kerala" push, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says it could really help local employment.
Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), shared that the project fits with Kerala's progressive policies and focus on inclusive growth.
Upcoming park will join Adani Ports's growing network
The upcoming park is designed for next-level connectivity—linking air, sea, and land—with EV charging stations and smart logistics tech to boost global trade.
This will join Adani Ports's growing network (already at 21 parks across India), with a goal of reaching 30 parks soon.
Plus, nearby Vizhinjam port is set to handle a million containers in its first year alone.