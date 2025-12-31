Adani Group wants more flying rights to boost Indian airports

What's holding things back?

India's aviation rules, set since 2014, are designed to protect local airlines and slowly build up airport hubs like Dubai or Singapore.

The catch: international airlines can't add more flights unless 80% of current capacity is used up first, which means fewer options and pricier tickets for travelers—even as demand keeps rising.

Adani says they're ready to invest big but need friendlier policies to make it all happen.