Adani Group wants more flying rights to boost Indian airports
Adani Group is pushing the government for extra flying rights to ramp up traffic at its airports, especially the just-opened Navi Mumbai airport.
They're planning a massive $11.1 billion upgrade across their airports by 2030, aiming to help make Mumbai a global aviation hotspot.
But India's big airlines like Air India and IndiGo are playing it safe, worried about tough competition from wealthy West Asian carriers.
What's holding things back?
India's aviation rules, set since 2014, are designed to protect local airlines and slowly build up airport hubs like Dubai or Singapore.
The catch: international airlines can't add more flights unless 80% of current capacity is used up first, which means fewer options and pricier tickets for travelers—even as demand keeps rising.
Adani says they're ready to invest big but need friendlier policies to make it all happen.