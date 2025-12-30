Meta just bought AI startup Manus for $2 billion

What happens next for Manus

Manus started out in China before shifting to Singapore, but now Meta says it'll cut all Chinese ties and close down any operations there, likely to address concerns about the startup's origins.

Most of Manus's Chinese staff have been let go, with 105 employees now working from Singapore, Tokyo, and San Francisco.

Lawmakers had raised eyebrows over Manus's roots, prompting Meta to respond to the scrutiny.