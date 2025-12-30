Meta just bought AI startup Manus for $2 billion
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is making a big AI move by acquiring Singapore-based Manus for over $2 billion.
Manus is known for its smart research, vacation planning, coding, and stock analysis AI, and this deal follows Meta's other recent investments in the AI world.
The goal, inferred from Meta's actions, is to level up Meta's tech game as competition heats up globally.
What happens next for Manus
Manus started out in China before shifting to Singapore, but now Meta says it'll cut all Chinese ties and close down any operations there, likely to address concerns about the startup's origins.
Most of Manus's Chinese staff have been let go, with 105 employees now working from Singapore, Tokyo, and San Francisco.
Lawmakers had raised eyebrows over Manus's roots, prompting Meta to respond to the scrutiny.