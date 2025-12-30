Telecom operators accuse Adani of blocking network access at Navi Mumbai airport

Why does it matter?

The airport just opened on December 25, 2025, but passengers are already complaining about poor mobile connectivity.

While Adani's team says they haven't blocked anyone and point to free Wi-Fi and a BSNL partnership as fixes, telecom companies want fair access so everyone gets reliable service.

Experts warn that if issues like this aren't sorted out—especially with India's rules against exclusive rights—it could hurt competition and leave travelers stuck with patchy networks.