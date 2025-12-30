Trump threatens to sue Fed Chair Powell over pricey Fed HQ renovation

What's actually going on with these costs?

The renovation, meant to modernize two historic 1930s buildings and save on leases, has jumped to $2.5 billion now—thanks to things like asbestos removal, toxic soil, steel prices, and strict preservation rules.

Powell defended the spending in a July letter, explaining that the project's large scope is due to the need to renovate two historic buildings from the 1930s and to address safety and modernization requirements.