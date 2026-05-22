Adani Power announces purchase of Jaypee Group assets for ₹4,200cr

Adani Power: JPVL ₹2,993cr Churk ₹1,200cr

The breakdown: Adani gets JPVL shares worth ₹2,993 crore and the Churk plant for ₹1,200 crore (plus Jaypee's extra equity).

Once they get approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Adani expects to wrap things up within three months.

This move boosts Adani Power's energy game: JPVL brings 2,220 MW of power capacity and a cement unit that grinds out two million tons each year.

It's a big step toward strengthening their position in India's power market.