Adani to build Kedarnath's 1st ropeway: It'll cut travel time
Adani Enterprises just landed a major project: building a 12.9km ropeway connecting Sonprayag and Kedarnath.
This new route will shrink the trek for pilgrims from an exhausting 9 hours on foot to just 36 minutes in a gondola—making the journey to the famous Himalayan shrine way more accessible.
The ₹4,081cr ropeway can move up to 1,800 people per hour each way.
Developed under a public-private partnership, Adani will run it for 29 years after completion (expected in six years).
The ropeway will open up new job opportunities
Kedarnath sees nearly two million visitors every year. The ropeway is set to make travel safer and easier for everyone.
It should also give tourism in Uttarakhand a boost and open up new job opportunities.
As Gautam Adani put it, this project is meant to be "a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure."