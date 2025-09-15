Tata AIA launches 2 new sector funds: Should you invest
Tata AIA Life Insurance just rolled out two fresh funds—the Sector Leaders Index Fund and the Sector Leaders Index Pension Fund—both linked to the BSE India Sector Leaders Customized Index.
These give you a way to invest in top companies across 21 industries, with the New Fund Offer open at ₹10 per unit until September 22.
How the new funds work
Both funds put most of your money (80-100%) into equities and the rest into cash or money market instruments.
They're available through ULIP plans that also include life cover.
Starting September 22, fund charges skip GST under the new tax rules.
The idea is to spread your investment across sector leaders, which helps cut down risk—though remember, returns can still go up or down with the market.
Tata AIA's older funds have done well before, but as always: do your homework and make sure it fits your long-term goals.