Tata AIA launches 2 new sector funds: Should you invest

How the new funds work

Both funds put most of your money (80-100%) into equities and the rest into cash or money market instruments.

They're available through ULIP plans that also include life cover.

Starting September 22, fund charges skip GST under the new tax rules.

The idea is to spread your investment across sector leaders, which helps cut down risk—though remember, returns can still go up or down with the market.

Tata AIA's older funds have done well before, but as always: do your homework and make sure it fits your long-term goals.