US-India trade talks in New Delhi on September 16
Business
On September 16, the US chief negotiator is meeting with Indian officials to hash out big trade issues, especially around tariffs.
Both sides see this as a real chance to clear up disagreements and hopefully land on some common ground that works for everyone.
India is also gearing up for big trade talks with EU
India isn't stopping there—major trade talks with the European Union kick off in Brussels from October 6-10, plus ongoing negotiations with the UK.
Even as Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, calls out India for being cautious about American farm exports, India says it's focused on fixing trade hurdles and building up its negotiation skills—with new training programs and support from experts in the field.