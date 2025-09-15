US-India trade talks in New Delhi on September 16

India is also gearing up for big trade talks with EU

India isn't stopping there—major trade talks with the European Union kick off in Brussels from October 6-10, plus ongoing negotiations with the UK.

Even as Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, calls out India for being cautious about American farm exports, India says it's focused on fixing trade hurdles and building up its negotiation skills—with new training programs and support from experts in the field.