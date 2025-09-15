Prosus to invest $180 million in Rapido at $2.7B valuation: Report

Meanwhile, Rapido is gearing up for a Series D round

Swiggy has brought in Avendus Capital to handle the sale, while companies like TVS Motor, Yamaha Motor, and Shell International are showing fresh interest.

Since launching in 2015, Rapido has raised over $500 million and even caught Uber's CEO calling them their "fiercest rival in India."

Now, with their new food delivery service Ownly (and lower commission rates), Rapido is taking on both Swiggy and Zomato with some serious momentum.