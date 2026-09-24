Adani to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal

The Adani Group also laid the foundation stone for its proposed 2,000-bed hospital, the Adani Arogya Mandir, at New Town in Kolkata.

The project will be developed by the Adani Foundation and involve an investment of over ₹4,000 crore.

The multi-speciality hospital will be a not-for-profit institution with half of its beds reserved for economically weaker sections under state and central health insurance schemes.