Adani to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal
What's the story
The Adani Group has announced an ambitious plan to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035. The announcement was made by Gautam Adani, chairman of the conglomerate, during a recent event. The investment will cover a range of sectors including ports, logistics, power generation and distribution, roads and bridges, green cement and hyperscale data centers.
Healthcare initiative
Foundation laid for Adani Arogya Mandir
The Adani Group also laid the foundation stone for its proposed 2,000-bed hospital, the Adani Arogya Mandir, at New Town in Kolkata.
The project will be developed by the Adani Foundation and involve an investment of over ₹4,000 crore.
The multi-speciality hospital will be a not-for-profit institution with half of its beds reserved for economically weaker sections under state and central health insurance schemes.
Project details
Adani Arogya Mandir spread over 51.75 acres
Spread over 51.75 acres, the Adani Arogya Mandir will include a medical college, nursing college, and institutions for allied healthcare and paramedical education.
The first phase of the hospital will focus on cancer care and provide tertiary and specialized healthcare services.
The campus will also have step-down and transitional care facilities, as well as accommodation for patients' relatives and residential facilities for health professionals.
Strategic vision
Adani Group's roadmap for West Bengal
The Adani Group's more than ₹1 lakh crore investment roadmap also includes infrastructure and energy projects across the state through 2035.
Gautam Adani said he sees West Bengal as their "karmabhoomi in the East," similar to how Mundra in Gujarat has become a base for their large-scale projects.
The healthcare ecosystem is expected to generate more than 10,000 jobs, contributing significantly to the state's economy.
International partnerships
Partnerships with international healthcare institutions
The Adani Foundation has partnered with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting in the US and SingHealth in Singapore.
These collaborations are aimed at leveraging their expertise in clinical care, academic medicine, digital health, quality, workforce development and innovation for the proposed hospital project.