Adani unveils affordable AI-First healthcare ecosystems
Gautam Adani just announced a huge plan to bring AI-powered healthcare to India, backed by a whopping ₹60,000 crore from his family.
Speaking at a Mumbai conference, he said it's time for a total reset—making healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone.
'Healthcare temples' in Mumbai and Ahmedabad
Adani's building massive "Healthcare Temples" in Ahmedabad and Mumbai—think 1,000-bed campuses focused on care, research, and education with help from the Mayo Clinic.
These centers will use AI diagnostics and can scale up fast in emergencies.
He's also pushing for training new medical leaders in robotics and AI, emphasizing that meeting demand requires systemic innovation.