Adani's debt split: Indian lenders now hold 50% Business Aug 25, 2025

By June 2025, Indian banks and financial institutions held 50% of Adani Group's total debt—up from 40% last year.

This jump comes as RBI rate cuts made borrowing cheaper at home, and Adani's improved credit ratings helped too.

The group's overall debt has increased by 20% in the 12 months ended June 2025.