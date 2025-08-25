Adani's debt split: Indian lenders now hold 50%
By June 2025, Indian banks and financial institutions held 50% of Adani Group's total debt—up from 40% last year.
This jump comes as RBI rate cuts made borrowing cheaper at home, and Adani's improved credit ratings helped too.
The group's overall debt has increased by 20% in the 12 months ended June 2025.
Local lenders take the lead
Public sector banks boosted their share to 18%, and NBFCs increased theirs to 25%, while foreign loans and dollar bonds shrank.
With borrowing conditions better in India, Adani is leaning more on local lenders than before.
Record profits and cash reserves
Adani posted record profits in FY2025, with ₹89,806 crore in core earnings and ₹40,565 crore after tax.
Strong cash reserves (₹60,000 crore) and a healthy debt ratio are helping fund big expansion moves—including new loans for airports and ports—while keeping finances stable.