India's economy to grow at 6.6% in Q1 FY26: Survey

Even with these bumps, government spending and steady rural demand are keeping things afloat.

Some experts, such as CareEdge's Sinha, expect full-year growth at 6.4% for FY26, while the poll median is 6.3%, thanks to recent interest rate cuts, good farm output, and helpful monsoons.

The government is also planning GST cuts on a wide range of items, including many in the 12 and 28% tax slabs, to make things more affordable and another rate cut by March 2026—hoping to give everyone's wallets a bit of relief.