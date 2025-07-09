Adani's ₹1,000 crore NCD issue snapped up in hours
Adani Enterprises (AEL), the main company of the Adani Group, quickly raised ₹1,000 crore by selling non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The offer opened on July 9, 2025, and was snapped up within three hours, with retail and high-net-worth investors bidding over ₹1,400 crore—way above the target.
AEL behind big names
AEL is behind big names like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, and Adani Green Energy. They're also moving into airports, roads, data centers, and green hydrogen.
Most of this new funding will go toward paying off debt (at least 75%), with the rest used for other business needs.
NCDs offered up to 9.3% annual returns
The NCDs offered up to 9.3% annual returns with flexible terms—24, 36, or 60 months—and a minimum investment of ₹10,000.
Both Care Ratings and ICRA gave these debentures an AA- (Stable) rating, signaling solid confidence in AEL's financial health.