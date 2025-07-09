From 2021-2024, China's economy grew at an average of 5.4%

China's GDP to exceed $19.5 trillion in 2025

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Zheng Shanjie has said that the country's economy will surpass 140 trillion yuan ($19.5 trillion) this year. The forecast was made during a press conference about China's current five-year policy plan, which is set to end in 2025. Although China didn't set a specific GDP growth target for this period in its 14th five-year plan released in 2021, it did set annual growth targets with an aim of around 5% by 2025.