Adani's US probe over possible Iran trade hits shares
Adani Enterprises just revealed that the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has opened a civil inquiry and sent a Request for Information into transactions that may have involved Iran or interests of persons subject to US sanctions.
Adani received a formal info request from OFAC on February 4, 2026, as part of that civil investigation, looking into transactions since June 2025 that might have involved Iran.
Adani denies importing LPG from Iran
This all started after a Wall Street Journal report last year accused Adani of importing LPG from sanctioned Iranian sources—something the company strongly denies.
Adani says they stopped all LPG imports and haven't faced any penalties so far.
Still, this adds to ongoing legal troubles for the group, including bribery charges against top execs.
Shares dropped up to 3.5% today as investors reacted to the news.