Adani's US probe over possible Iran trade hits shares Business Feb 10, 2026

Adani Enterprises just revealed that the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has opened a civil inquiry and sent a Request for Information into transactions that may have involved Iran or interests of persons subject to US sanctions.

Adani received a formal info request from OFAC on February 4, 2026, as part of that civil investigation, looking into transactions since June 2025 that might have involved Iran.