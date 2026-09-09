ADP says AI threatens entry level jobs for young workers
Business
An ADP report says artificial intelligence is shaking up the job market, and it's younger workers who might feel it most.
While AI helps experienced employees get more done by handling repetitive work, Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist, points out that entry-level roles are at higher risk of being replaced.
This shift could make landing that first job tougher for young people.
Nela Richardson urges training young staff
Richardson urges companies to step up with better training and skill-building for younger staff.
By helping them learn to work alongside AI, businesses can make these changes less stressful and keep teams strong as technology keeps evolving.
The takeaway: staying adaptable and picking up new skills will matter more than ever.