Adroit Industries ₹151cr IPO oversubscribed 332.35 times by non-institutional investors
Business
Adroit Industries's IPO just wrapped up with some wild numbers: investors bid for 176.85 times the available shares on the final day.
The ₹151 crore offer saw especially high demand from non-institutional investors, who oversubscribed by a massive 332.35 times, while big institutions and retail buyers also jumped in with strong interest.
Other IPOs draw investor demand
Adroit isn't alone: other companies are catching investor eyes too. Swastika Infra's IPO was subscribed 7.60 times, mostly thanks to non-institutional buyers.
Elevate Campuses and ArMee Infotech also saw solid demand, especially from big institutional investors.
All in all, it's a busy time for new listings and market excitement!