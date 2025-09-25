Next Article
Advance Agrolife's ₹193cr IPO to open next week
Business
Advance Agrolife, an agrochemical manufacturer, is opening its IPO on Tuesday and wrapping up by October 3.
Shares are priced between ₹95-100, with the company aiming to raise ₹193 crore—most of which will go toward boosting their working capital.
The company's financials and upcoming listing
The company makes everything from insecticides and herbicides to micro-nutrient fertilizers and biofertilizers.
Last financial year (FY25), they pulled in ₹502 crore revenue and ₹25.6 crore net profit.
After the IPO, Advance Agrolife shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE.