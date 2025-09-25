Emkay Global shares jump 33% in 5 days: What's brewing

Shares slip slightly as fundraising plans take center stage

Even with the recent rally, shares slipped over 9% on Thursday to ₹343.99 by afternoon.

Emkay's board has greenlit new fundraising plans: they're offering up to 95 lakh convertible warrants at ₹239.50 each (approved September 22), aiming to raise another ₹227.5cr and strengthen their game with Doshi now on board.

For the year ending March 2025, Emkay reported steady numbers—₹315.35cr in revenue and ₹58.91cr net profit—so all eyes are on how these moves will shape its future.