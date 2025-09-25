Emkay Global shares jump 33% in 5 days: What's brewing
Emkay Global Financial Services, known for having Dolly Khanna as an investor, saw its shares shoot up 33% in just five days.
The buzz started when Kirti Doshi grabbed a 21% stake via Antique Securities, and the company's main promoters also put in more money—bringing a fresh ₹227.5cr boost.
Shares slip slightly as fundraising plans take center stage
Even with the recent rally, shares slipped over 9% on Thursday to ₹343.99 by afternoon.
Emkay's board has greenlit new fundraising plans: they're offering up to 95 lakh convertible warrants at ₹239.50 each (approved September 22), aiming to raise another ₹227.5cr and strengthen their game with Doshi now on board.
For the year ending March 2025, Emkay reported steady numbers—₹315.35cr in revenue and ₹58.91cr net profit—so all eyes are on how these moves will shape its future.