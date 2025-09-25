Why Hindustan Zinc is shining bright on the bourses

Silver, gold prices skyrocket

Silver futures for March and May expiry contracts are already setting new records at ₹1,38,264 and ₹1,40,150 per kg.

Gold isn't far behind either—October and December contracts are trading around ₹1,13,000-₹1,14,000 per 10gm.

Even though Hindustan Zinc shares are still down about 9% for 2025 overall, they've bounced back strongly—up about 24% from their lowest point this year.