Why Hindustan Zinc is shining bright on the bourses
Business
Hindustan Zinc shares climbed nearly 3% recently, riding the wave of record-breaking silver prices.
Silver futures on the MCX hit an all-time high of ₹1,36,987 per kilogram, and with Hindustan Zinc being India's biggest silver producer, it's in a sweet spot right now.
The stock has also gained over 7.5% in just the past month.
Silver, gold prices skyrocket
Silver futures for March and May expiry contracts are already setting new records at ₹1,38,264 and ₹1,40,150 per kg.
Gold isn't far behind either—October and December contracts are trading around ₹1,13,000-₹1,14,000 per 10gm.
Even though Hindustan Zinc shares are still down about 9% for 2025 overall, they've bounced back strongly—up about 24% from their lowest point this year.