Flipkart's new Trust Shield promises 2-day resolution for accidental damages Business Sep 25, 2025

Flipkart just rolled out "Trust Shield," a new program to make life easier after you buy large appliances, mobiles, and select electronics.

If your new phone or appliance gets accidentally damaged or has issues like liquid spills, you can file a claim right in the Flipkart app within 30 days of delivery—and they promise to sort it out within two working days.