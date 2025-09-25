Next Article
Flipkart's new Trust Shield promises 2-day resolution for accidental damages
Business
Flipkart just rolled out "Trust Shield," a new program to make life easier after you buy large appliances, mobiles, and select electronics.
If your new phone or appliance gets accidentally damaged or has issues like liquid spills, you can file a claim right in the Flipkart app within 30 days of delivery—and they promise to sort it out within two working days.
Covering large appliances and electronics
Trust Shield covers stuff like TVs, fridges, washing machines, ACs, and more.
No need to chase brands—just deal directly with Flipkart for faster help and real-time updates on your claim.
Launched ahead of the festive season, Flipkart says this move is all about making online shopping more trustworthy and hassle-free for everyone.