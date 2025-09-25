Airbus's Board of Directors to meet in India for 1st time
For the first time since starting operations nearly 60 years ago, Airbus is bringing its Board of Directors to New Delhi next week.
This isn't just a routine meeting—it's a clear sign that India is becoming a major player in Airbus's global strategy, especially with all the Make-in-India momentum.
Airbus's supply chain impact in India
India already chips in over $1.4 billion each year to Airbus's supply chain, and that number could hit $2 billion by 2030.
Big projects—like building C-295 military planes and H125 helicopters with Tata Advanced Systems—are happening right here.
India's role in Airbus's global strategy
With IndiGo and Air India ordering over 1,000 Airbus jets, India is now one of the company's biggest markets worldwide.
Plus, Bengaluru hosts major engineering and digital centers supporting Airbus globally.
This board meeting really cements how serious Airbus is about making India a hub for innovation, production, and future growth.