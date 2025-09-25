Tata Motors shares tank as JLR cyberattack could cost €2B

Operational disruption

JLR halts production

The cyberattack has forced JLR to halt production at its major facilities. The suspension was first extended to September 24 and has now been pushed further to October 1. The company has around 33,000 employees and many have been asked to stay home until the issue is resolved. Tata Motors has not officially confirmed the extent of the financial impact but reports suggest it could be losing nearly £50 million ($68 million) every week due to this incident.