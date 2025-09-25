OpenAI looking for an ads chief to drive revenue growth
What's the story
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company, is reportedly forming an internal advertising team. The development comes as part of its broader monetization strategy. According to a report by The Verge, the company is looking to hire an ad head. OpenAI's head of applications, Fidji Simo, has been interviewing candidates for this new role. Simo was previously the CEO of Instacart and Head of Facebook App at Meta.
Information
Simo meeting potential candidates for the new role
The recruitment process for the new advertising head has seen Simo meeting potential candidates, including some of her former colleagues from Facebook. The main focus of this new role will be to explore monetization opportunities across OpenAI, including subscription models.
Job opening
Searching for another position
Along with the search for an advertising head, OpenAI is also looking to fill a 'Growth Paid Marketing Platform Engineer' position. The job listing seeks a candidate who can "develop campaign management tools, integrate with major ad platforms, build real-time attribution and report pipelines, and enable experimentation frameworks to optimize our objectives." This role will also involve creating internal ad tools for "OpenAI's paid marketing platform."
Revenue diversification
Exploring advertising as a revenue stream
Back in December, reports surfaced that OpenAI was considering introducing advertising into its AI products. The move was seen as a way to diversify revenue streams for the company. The recent developments of forming an internal ads team and hiring for key positions further indicate OpenAI's serious intent to explore this new avenue of monetization.