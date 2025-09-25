OpenAI looking for an ads chief to drive revenue growth

OpenAI , the artificial intelligence research company, is reportedly forming an internal advertising team. The development comes as part of its broader monetization strategy. According to a report by The Verge, the company is looking to hire an ad head. OpenAI's head of applications, Fidji Simo, has been interviewing candidates for this new role. Simo was previously the CEO of Instacart and Head of Facebook App at Meta.

The recruitment process for the new advertising head has seen Simo meeting potential candidates, including some of her former colleagues from Facebook. The main focus of this new role will be to explore monetization opportunities across OpenAI, including subscription models.

Along with the search for an advertising head, OpenAI is also looking to fill a 'Growth Paid Marketing Platform Engineer' position. The job listing seeks a candidate who can "develop campaign management tools, integrate with major ad platforms, build real-time attribution and report pipelines, and enable experimentation frameworks to optimize our objectives." This role will also involve creating internal ad tools for "OpenAI's paid marketing platform."