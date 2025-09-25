Next Article
Air India, Zomato launch loyalty program with exciting rewards
Air India and Zomato just rolled out a fresh loyalty program.
If you're part of Air India's Maharaja Club, you'll now earn 2% back in Maharaja Points on every Zomato order over ₹499.
Plus, new club members score a 2,000-point bonus after their first Air India flight.
Try your luck at winning a free 1-way economy class
Members can also try their luck at winning a free one-way Economy Class ticket every day—valid for six months if you win.
Zomato's Rahul Gupta said this move connects great food with travel rewards, while Air India's Sunil Suresh shared that it's all about making the Maharaja Club stand out as a top loyalty program with benefits across both industries.