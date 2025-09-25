NSE hits 12cr unique registered investor mark: What's driving surge
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just crossed 12 crore unique registered investors as of September 23, 2025—a new high that highlights how investing is catching on across India.
Total investor accounts have now reached a whopping 23.5 crore, thanks to better tech and supportive policies making it easier for people to join the market.
More young investors and women participants
A big push has come from easy-to-use fintech platforms and friendlier regulations.
The Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 delivered solid returns this year (7% and 9%), which likely helped too.
More young people are signing up—the median age is now about 33—and women make up a quarter of all investors.
Maharashtra, UP, and Gujarat lead in numbers, while mutual funds are also seeing record growth with nearly three crore new SIPs opened in just five months.