NSE hits 12cr unique registered investor mark: What's driving surge

More young investors and women participants

A big push has come from easy-to-use fintech platforms and friendlier regulations.

The Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 delivered solid returns this year (7% and 9%), which likely helped too.

More young people are signing up—the median age is now about 33—and women make up a quarter of all investors.

Maharashtra, UP, and Gujarat lead in numbers, while mutual funds are also seeing record growth with nearly three crore new SIPs opened in just five months.