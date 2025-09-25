Paytm's new 'Gold Coin' rewards program lets you earn gold Business Sep 25, 2025

Paytm just rolled out its new "Gold Coin" rewards program, letting you earn gold coins every time you make a payment—whether it's at a shop using QR codes or online.

For every transaction, you'll get tokens worth 1% of what you spend, and if you use UPI with a credit or RuPay card, you score double tokens.

You can redeem these coins for digital gold (100 tokens = ₹1 worth of gold).