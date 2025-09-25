Next Article
Paytm's new 'Gold Coin' rewards program lets you earn gold
Business
Paytm just rolled out its new "Gold Coin" rewards program, letting you earn gold coins every time you make a payment—whether it's at a shop using QR codes or online.
For every transaction, you'll get tokens worth 1% of what you spend, and if you use UPI with a credit or RuPay card, you score double tokens.
You can redeem these coins for digital gold (100 tokens = ₹1 worth of gold).
Paytm's UPI market share has slipped since early 2024
Paytm's UPI market share has slipped from 13% to 7% since early 2024 because of banking issues, but Paytm's UPI transactions grew—hitting 1.4 billion in August 2025.
With Gold Coin rewards, Paytm hopes to win back users and boost its presence.
The company's also doing well financially, posting a ₹123 crore profit last quarter thanks to strong revenue growth.