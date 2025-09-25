Missed ITR deadline? You must now file under new regime

The Income Tax Department has clarified that taxpayers who have missed the deadline to file their Income Tax Return (ITR) will automatically be shifted to the new tax regime. This means if you had opted for the old tax regime and missed your ITR filing deadline, you will now have to file belated returns under the new regime. The change comes as an effort to simplify compliance and reduce misuse of extended timelines.

Regime transition Understanding the shift in tax regimes The new tax regime, which is now the default option, offers lower tax rates but fewer exemptions and deductions. Taxpayers can still opt for the old regime if they file their returns by the due date. For instance, those who missed this year's September 16 deadline for AY 2024-25 and had chosen the old regime to claim exemptions will now have to file belated returns under the new one.

Compliance requirements Stricter compliance for business and professional income Taxpayers with business or professional income have stricter compliance requirements. They must file Form 10-IEA on or before the deadline to continue under the old regime. Missing this step automatically shifts them to the new regime for that year. The Income Tax Department hopes these changes will simplify administration and encourage timely filing by reducing last-minute adjustments and ensuring certainty in compliance.