Saatvik Green Energy IPO to list tomorrow: What to expect

Funds to expand solar manufacturing, reduce debt

The company plans to raise ₹900 crore, mainly to expand its solar manufacturing and pay down debt.

Investors showed strong interest: overall subscription was 6.57 times, with big institutional players leading the charge.

The funds will help build a new solar PV module plant in Odisha and support Saatvik's growth in clean energy.

Minimum investment was set at 32 shares (₹14,880 at the upper price).