Saatvik Green Energy IPO to list tomorrow: What to expect
Business
Saatvik Green Energy's IPO is set to list on Friday, and early buzz suggests a modest gain—shares are expected to open at ₹472.5, just above the top price band of ₹465.
If you've been eyeing green energy stocks, this one's showing potential with its subscription and GMP data.
Funds to expand solar manufacturing, reduce debt
The company plans to raise ₹900 crore, mainly to expand its solar manufacturing and pay down debt.
Investors showed strong interest: overall subscription was 6.57 times, with big institutional players leading the charge.
The funds will help build a new solar PV module plant in Odisha and support Saatvik's growth in clean energy.
Minimum investment was set at 32 shares (₹14,880 at the upper price).