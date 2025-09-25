Co-op reports PS50 million loss after cyberattack Business Sep 25, 2025

Co-op just took a big financial hit after a cyberattack in April 2025. The hack forced them to shut down key IT systems, which disrupted its operations, affecting its more than 2,000 grocery stores and over 800 funeral homes.

Instead of last year's £58 million pre-tax profit, they're now reporting a £50 million loss for the first half of this year.