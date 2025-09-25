Next Article
Co-op reports PS50 million loss after cyberattack
Business
Co-op just took a big financial hit after a cyberattack in April 2025. The hack forced them to shut down key IT systems, which disrupted its operations, affecting its more than 2,000 grocery stores and over 800 funeral homes.
Instead of last year's £58 million pre-tax profit, they're now reporting a £50 million loss for the first half of this year.
Personal data for 6.5 million members leaked
The attack left gaps on shelves and pushed funeral services back to old-school manual methods.
Personal data for 6.5 million members was leaked (but thankfully, no financial info was exposed).
CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq called it a tough moment but says they're focused on bouncing back—Co-op plans to open 30 new stores later this year as part of their comeback strategy.