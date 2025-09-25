Gold prices drop to $3,774 an ounce: What's going on

A stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields are making gold less attractive right now. Plus, the US Fed hasn't given any clear hints about cutting interest rates soon, so markets are feeling a bit uncertain.

Why is gold still in demand?

Investors still expect the Fed to cut rates twice by the end of 2025—which usually helps gold.

At the same time, global tensions like Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil sites are keeping gold in demand as a "safe haven."