Gold prices drop to $3,774 an ounce: What's going on
Business
Gold prices have cooled off after recent highs—now around $3,774 an ounce globally.
The Sensex and crypto markets are also bouncing around as investors play it safe.
Why is gold losing its shine?
A stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields are making gold less attractive right now.
Plus, the US Fed hasn't given any clear hints about cutting interest rates soon, so markets are feeling a bit uncertain.
Why is gold still in demand?
Investors still expect the Fed to cut rates twice by the end of 2025—which usually helps gold.
At the same time, global tensions like Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil sites are keeping gold in demand as a "safe haven."