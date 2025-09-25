Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment today: How to check

What to expect on listing day?

If you got lucky, shares will land in your demat account by September 26, 2024, and refunds for those who missed out will be processed the same day.

The company had already raised ₹122.34 crore from anchor investors before opening the IPO, with shares priced between ₹306-₹322 each.

There's a slight bump in gray market premium (up by 1%), hinting at modest listing gains when the stock debuts on BSE and NSE on September 29, 2024.