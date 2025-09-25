Next Article
Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill to launch in India soon
Eli Lilly is gearing up to bring its new weight-loss pill, orforglipron, to India after strong results in clinical trials.
The pill helped adults with type-2 diabetes lower their blood sugar and lose more weight than Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus—pretty promising news for anyone following the latest in health tech.
Orforglipron mimics a natural hormone
Orforglipron curbs appetite by mimicking a natural hormone (GLP-1), much like Lilly's popular injectables, Mounjaro and Zepbound.
Winselow Tucker, President of Lilly India, shared optimism about the pill's future if it gets regulatory approval—an application that's already underway.
No official launch date yet, but India is clearly a big focus for this rollout.