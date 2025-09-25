Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill to launch in India soon

Orforglipron mimics a natural hormone

Orforglipron curbs appetite by mimicking a natural hormone (GLP-1), much like Lilly's popular injectables, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Winselow Tucker, President of Lilly India, shared optimism about the pill's future if it gets regulatory approval—an application that's already underway.

No official launch date yet, but India is clearly a big focus for this rollout.