Google appeals to Supreme Court over Epic Games antitrust ruling

Google has appealed to the Supreme Court in a case that could change its control over the Android app ecosystem. The tech giant has requested a stay on the permanent injunction imposed by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The injunction requires Google to stop forcing app developers into using its billing system and allow them more freedom in setting prices and payment methods.

Court decision Epic v/s Google case and court's ruling Epic Games sued Google over its Play Store rules, challenging the mandatory 30% commission. In 2023, the court allowed external payment links but upheld Google's core business model. On September 12, the Ninth Circuit upheld a permanent injunction requiring Google to let developers offer alternative payment methods, set prices, and allow other download options by October.

Legal implications Potential implications of Supreme Court's decision The Supreme Court's decision could have a major impact on the outcome of this case. It could agree with Google's argument that lower courts overstepped their authority or consider Apple's victory in Epic v. Apple as relevant to Google's situation. Google plans to file a full appeal for certiorari by October 27, and is asking the Supreme Court to decide on staying the injunction by October 17.