Sacheta Metals's stock soars on buzz around interim dividend
Business
Sacheta Metals is holding a board meeting on October 4 to consider giving shareholders an interim dividend for FY 2025-26.
The trading window will stay closed from October 1 until two days after the company shares its September quarter results.
Stock up nearly 27% in just 3 days
The buzz around a possible dividend and upcoming earnings has sent Sacheta Metals's stock up nearly 27% in just three days, now at ₹5.25.
Even with a 13% dip this year, the stock is still up 22% over the past month and has delivered a solid 52% return over five years—catching investor attention after a long quiet spell on payouts.
Trading restrictions are in place
With trading restrictions in place around these announcements (as per regulations), it's smart to keep an eye out if you're planning any moves with Sacheta Metals shares.