Why Hindustan Copper's stock is soaring on the bourses

Supply shocks are driving copper prices up

It's all about supply shocks. Freeport-McMoran expects a big 35% drop in Grasberg's output for 2026 because of delays, and Hudbay Minerals just shut down a mill in Peru due to protests.

With less copper coming from major producers, prices are climbing fast—so stocks like Hindustan Copper are getting lots of attention.

The company's market cap stood at around ₹31,500 crore on Thursday.