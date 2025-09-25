Why Hindustan Copper's stock is soaring on the bourses
Hindustan Copper's stock shot up over 6% on Thursday, riding a wave of global copper price hikes.
The spark? Freeport-McMoran declared force majeure at its massive Grasberg mine in Indonesia, making everyone nervous about copper shortages.
That news sent Shanghai copper futures to their highest point in six months, and Hindustan Copper nearly touched its 52-week high at ₹326 on the NSE.
Supply shocks are driving copper prices up
It's all about supply shocks. Freeport-McMoran expects a big 35% drop in Grasberg's output for 2026 because of delays, and Hudbay Minerals just shut down a mill in Peru due to protests.
With less copper coming from major producers, prices are climbing fast—so stocks like Hindustan Copper are getting lots of attention.
The company's market cap stood at around ₹31,500 crore on Thursday.