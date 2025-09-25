US Chamber may sue over $100,000 H-1B visa fee
The US Chamber of Commerce is considering taking the Trump administration to court after a new rule slapped a $100,000 fee on fresh H-1B visa applications.
Announced on September 19, this move targets new petitions. Meanwhile, a separate plan aims to restructure the H-1B lottery to favor higher-paying jobs.
The chamber, which includes tech giants like Amazon and Meta, has been checking in with members—many of them from the tech world—about backing a legal challenge.
Industry leaders warn this policy could shrink America's talent pool
This hefty fee could make it much harder (and pricier) for US companies to hire skilled international talent—especially in fields like AI and tech that shape our future.
Some big firms are worried about bad PR if they lead the fight, but industry leaders warn this policy could shrink America's talent pool and hurt its edge in innovation.
The possible lawsuit reflects growing friction between business needs and stricter immigration rules for skilled workers.