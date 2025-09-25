Adani Power zooms 6% as group clears SEBI probe hurdle

SEBI dismisses Hindenburg allegations

SEBI, India's market regulator, has officially dismissed Hindenburg Research's allegations against the Adani Group. This move has given investors a confidence boost.

Gautam Adani described the regulatory clearance as "a powerful validation of the transparency, governance and purpose with which your company has always operated," pointing out that the group's earnings have jumped 57% in two years and its assets are up nearly 50%.