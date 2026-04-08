Indian airport charges for domestic flights cut by 25%

India 's airport tariff regulator has ordered a 25% reduction in landing and parking fees for domestic flights, for three months. The decision comes as a relief to the country's airlines, which are facing financial stress due to the ongoing Iran war and airspace restrictions. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) issued the directive on government instructions.

Implementation Major airports to implement temporary reduction in charges The AERA has directed major airports to implement the temporary reduction in charges with immediate effect. It also said that any revenue shortfall due to this reduction will be adjusted in future tariff reviews. This decision comes after IndiGo and Air India requested a rationalization of certain airport fees, amid rising operational costs due to the Iran war and airspace restrictions over Pakistan.

Financial burden Relief for Indian carriers The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that airport and air navigation service charges are the third-largest expense for airlines globally, after the fuel and labor costs. The decision to cut these charges comes as a major relief for Indian carriers, who have been struggling with high operational costs amid geopolitical uncertainties.

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